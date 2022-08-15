Actress Anne Heche ‘peacefully taken off life support’ nine days after car crash

Anne Heche in a scene from I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) (Alamy/PA)Plot: Four young friends bound by a tragic accident are reunited when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town.Ref: LMK110-J6914-281020Supplied by LMKMEDIA. Editorial Only.Landmark Media is not the copyright owner of these Film or TV stills but provides a service only for recognised Media outlets. pictures@lmkmedia.com
The actress, who rose to fame in the late 90s, suffered burns and a brain injury when she crashed her car into a house.
Heche had been classified as “legally dead according to California law” after the crash but kept on life support in case her organs could be donated.