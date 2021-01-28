Actor Taron Egerton spotted in Soviet-era car for Glasgow filming of Tetris

Actor Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, which is filming in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Actor Taron Egerton has been spotted in a Soviet-era car as the streets of Glasgow were transformed for the filming of Tetris.

The 1980s video game-inspired film is being directed by Jon S Baird and produced by Matthew Vaughn and is expected to hit screens by 2022.

Actors and extras wearing face masks on the set of Tetris (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Actors and extras wearing face masks on the set of Tetris (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Egerton, 31, plays entrepreneur Henk Rogers, who went through a legal battle over the rights to the computer game in Russia.

The Rocketman star sported a thick moustache and a side-parting as he was captured in the back of a Moskvich vehicle.

Tetris is expected to be released by 2022 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tetris is expected to be released by 2022 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Actors and extras were also seen on the city’s streets dressed in USSR uniforms.

Many could be seen wearing face masks to comply with coronavirus regulations.

The film tells the story of the video game's creator (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The film tells the story of the video game's creator (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The film tells the story of Alexey Pajitnov, a Russian programmer behind the video game.

