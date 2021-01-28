| 10.9°C Dublin

Actor Taron Egerton spotted in Soviet-era car for Glasgow filming of Tetris

The 1980s film is being directed by Jon S Baird and produced by Matthew Vaughn.

Actor Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, which is filming in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) Expand

By Conor Riordan, PA Scotland

Actor Taron Egerton has been spotted in a Soviet-era car as the streets of Glasgow were transformed for the filming of Tetris.

The 1980s video game-inspired film is being directed by Jon S Baird and produced by Matthew Vaughn and is expected to hit screens by 2022.

Actors and extras wearing face masks on the set of Tetris (Andrew Milligan/PA) Expand

Egerton, 31, plays entrepreneur Henk Rogers, who went through a legal battle over the rights to the computer game in Russia.

The Rocketman star sported a thick moustache and a side-parting as he was captured in the back of a Moskvich vehicle.

Tetris is expected to be released by 2022 (Andrew Milligan/PA) Expand

Actors and extras were also seen on the city’s streets dressed in USSR uniforms.

Many could be seen wearing face masks to comply with coronavirus regulations.

The film tells the story of the video game&rsquo;s creator (Andrew Milligan/PA) Expand

The film tells the story of Alexey Pajitnov, a Russian programmer behind the video game.

PA Media

