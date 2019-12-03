British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor says “questions need to be asked” about the current state of British politics as the country prepares for a General Election.

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor says questions need to be asked over political ‘mess’

Voters will head to the polls next week with the Conservatives and Labour fighting an increasingly bitter campaign, with Brexit and the NHS two key issues.

Ejiofor, the Oscar-nominated star of 12 Years A Slave, said the country will need to launch an inquest into the “mess” following the election.

Chiwetel Ejiofor said questions need to be asked over the current political ‘mess’ (Ian West/PA Wire)

He told the PA news agency: “It’s a complicated and difficult time and the politics has become so divisive that it’s really unhelpful.

“Once the dust has settled I think some real questions need to be asked over how we got into this mess in the first place.”

London-born Ejiofor, 42, also praised the bravery of the passers-by who intervened when a knife-wielding terrorist launched an attack in the capital on Friday.

Cambridge University graduates Mr Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were both stabbed to death by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan during a prisoner rehabilitation event they were supporting.

Speaking at the Celebration Of Black Cinema event in Los Angeles, Ejiofor said those who intervened showed “extraordinary bravery and quick thinking”.

“(It) was tragic and ended with a tragic loss of life but could have been worse if people hadn’t intervened,” he said.

Ejifor was being honoured for his directorial debut in Netflix drama The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, which is based on the real-life struggles of a Malawian inventor who crafts a windmill to help his farming family through a disastrous harvest.

The Lion King actor, whose parents were Nigerian immigrants, said the film showed the potential of developing countries.

