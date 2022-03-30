Action star Bruce Willis to retire from acting as he reveals brain condition

Willis (centre) starred with Steve Buscemi, Will Patton, Michael Duncan, Ben Affleck, and Owen Wilson in 'Armageddon' (1998)

Bruce Willis at the Hollywood Palladium in 2018. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty

Bruce Willis will “step away” from his acting career after being diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition.

The Golden Globe winner is suffering from aphasia, which creates difficulties with speech and use of language, his daughter revealed yesterday. It is normally caused by damage to the left side of the brain.

The 67-year-old Die Hard star’s family said it had been a “really challenging time” for them. “As a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Rumer Willis, his daughter, wrote on Instagram.

In 'Die Hard With A Vengeance' (1995)

In 'Die Hard With A Vengeance' (1995)

Rumer, who is also an actor, said the news has resulted in “a really challenging time for our family”.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ – and together we plan to do just that.”

The post is accompanied by a picture of a younger, smirking Willis, wearing a dressing gown, sunglasses, a towel on his head and a gold chain.

It was signed by Emma, his wife; Demi Moore, his previous wife of 23 years; their three children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah; and also Mabel and Evelyn, children from his second marriage.

On March 19, Moore posted a photograph with her ex-husband to Instagram wishing him a happy birthday and praising him for their “blended family”.

“Grace and guts! Love to you all!” actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote in response to Moore’s post.

Willis (centre) starred with Steve Buscemi, Will Patton, Michael Duncan, Ben Affleck, and Owen Wilson in 'Armageddon' (1998)

Willis (centre) starred with Steve Buscemi, Will Patton, Michael Duncan, Ben Affleck, and Owen Wilson in 'Armageddon' (1998)

Cindy Crawford, meanwhile, posted an emoji of praying hands while Larry Gordon, the producer of Die Hard, said: “Bruce is a good friend and was fantastic to work with. He is the consummate pro and a gutsy guy.”

Willis is estimated to have grossed more than €4.5bn at the box office.

He has appeared in more than 70 films. As well as the Die Hard franchise, his other film credits include portraying the boxer Butch Coolidge in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and as a child psychologist in the supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense. Willis appeared in seven films released last year.

Willis with Haley Joel Osment in 'The Sixth Sense' (2000)

Willis with Haley Joel Osment in 'The Sixth Sense' (2000)

On television, he is best-known for his appearance in Moonlighting, for which he won a Golden Globe. Starring opposite Cybill Shepherd in the series that ran for four years, he played the role of private detective David Addison.

It was one of a host of awards won by Willis, who even scooped a best guest actor prize for his appearance in the series Friends.

More recently he has been specialising in action films and currently has 10 movies in post-production.

Bruce Willis and Bill Murray during a photocall for 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Bruce Willis and Bill Murray during a photocall for 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Willis’s contribution to the film industry has been marked by one of the ultimate accolades that Hollywood can give – a star on the walk of fame, recognising the work of its greatest stars.

Willis’s last film was A Day to Die, in which he plays the part of a corrupt police chief. It was released earlier this month.

