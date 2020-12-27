A vibrant mural to the King of Dublin

Statues are problematic. We throw them up for the great and the good, but they all too easily paper over the bad traits and dirty bibs from which none of us are immune. These are the very things that make the person who is being venerated in bronze, a human rather than a symbol, and if we are able to relate to them on that level, then it only makes their accomplishments all the more incredible.

I thought a lot about monuments watching this documentary portrait of Dublin rock icon Phil Lynott by Emer Reynolds. It made me think just how effectively they can communicate when executed with imagination and dynamism, but also how they can be an accomplishment in themselves.

Lynott's journey from fatherless mixed-race misfit to the King of Dublin is a great story but one that has been subsumed into the operatics of rock 'n' roll tragedy. Daughter Sarah laments in the opening passages that there is too much focus on his untimely death (from septicaemia and pneumonia at the age of just 36) at the expense of memories of an amazing artist and man in thrall to love. It is a subtle allusion by Reynolds as to what is about to unfurl before you.

Although we wouldn't know it until years later, Lynott pre-empted a spirit of exotic multiculturalism that Irish society would eventually take to quite well as a curious island nation. One or two talking heads here recall that growing up in Crumlin with his grandparents, Philip might as well have been the first black man in the country. But while it did bring its share of bullying and bemusing gawks, his complexion gave him and any band he ended up in, an edge.

It was his schoolyard friendship with Brian Downey, arguably the most enduring figure in his entire career, that set him on a course with first singing and then the bass. We see the early days fronting Skid Row before Brush Shiels sacked him.

As a parting gift, Shiels taught Lynott to play the bass. The rest, you could say, is history, but that would be to ignore his steely determination.

With guitarist Eric Bell on board (who recalls introducing himself in the throes of an acid trip), Thin Lizzy established themselves in a Dublin that, while downtrodden and oppressive, had this strange reverence for rock 'n' roll. The city couldn't contain them, and it was in London that a throw-away idea to rock-up a Dubliners' standard, gifted them their first chart hit.

From 'Whiskey In The Jar,' the route to rock stardom was paved via high-profile support slots, US tours and a litany of hits. But the broad brushstrokes of the Lizzy story, the swelling shows, the revolving-door line-up, the customary hedonism, are not why we're here. It is in the intimate detail about that gigantic charisma at the microphone that Reynold's film comes good on its promise.

Not only a versatile bassist and vocalist, Lynott emerged as an incredible songwriter whose poetic and melodic instincts could be bent inside a unique aesthetic that mashed together Irish mythology, westerns, and Beano comic books. It would take a while, however, before the stage-craft and strut would bed in. There was shyness and vulnerability there, too. This is not at all unusual in entertainers, especially rock frontmen, but in Lynott it was something that eventually clashed with his canny aspiration to stardom. The struggle remained even when it seemed that his on-stage persona had taken up a permanent residence.

Much of the colouring-in is done by those who knew him best - ex-wife Caroline (who shares some very moving memories), guitarists Scott Gorham (a great source of comedy relief here if things get too poignant) and Midge Ure, artist Jim FitzPatrick, his uncle Peter Lynott, et al. Huey Lewis, Metallica's James Hetfield, Suzi Quatro and Adam Clayton provide both professional assessments and bittersweet reflections. As Lynott's oldest foil, Downey is conspicuous by his absence, having apparently declined to take part in the film.

Reynold's role is to tie the whole thing together and, like a choirmaster, make all the parts sing. We already know how adept she is at this. The Farthest, her 2017 doc about the Voyager Space Probe, was one of the best films released anywhere that year. The brief is more sensitive this time. Where Reynolds shows her calibre is in the way she orchestrates the spaces between interviews, archive footage, and slabs of rock brilliance. Here, subtle manipulations of smoke and water serve to mirror the human story playing out in the foreground. It provides breathing space, a recess to contemplate, and a canvas for some quietly striking visual symbolism.

It is a vibrant mural befitting Lynott. This was someone who actually redefined the colours and horizons of Dublin and Ireland, who in a stroll down Grafton Street could transform the drab day of everyone in his wake. Reynold's film reinforces these ideas while celebrating the traits of artistry, sensitivity, fighting spirit, and cheek that make him and this Old Town one and the same.

Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away

★★★★★

Cert 12A, in cinemas

Soul

★★★★

Cert: 6+; Disney+; Friday

I heard a radio discussion recently in which it emerged that people would like to hear Graham Norton voice an animated character. On Christmas Day that wish will come true when Norton joins an all-star cast led by Jamie Foxx and Tina Fay in this Pixar treat. Pete Docter and Kemp Powers direct what is a sweet, funny and gently irreverent wander through existential territory. Joe (Foxx) is a school music teacher who gets his dream job in a band. But in his joy, he takes a wrong step and finds himself in a place called "the Great Before". Converted like every other inhabitant there to a nebulous blue being, he is given a job as a mentor. However his student, 22 (Fey) has defied all other previous mentors, including Mother Teresa. Norton appears as Moonwind, a kind of spiritual guide. It's a plot best watched, and remains light and funny, despite providing plenty of food for thought. Soul wonders about lots of things from the meaning of life to the meaning of being an artist, it looks at fear and support, it looks at being yourself. It doesn't go very deep into anything but it's great fun, gentle and sweet and has plenty of lines and images to amuse all ages.

Let Him Go

★★★★

Cert: 15; Cinemas now

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner have been married on-screen before when they played Superman's parents. And while they are again happily married, this latest on-screen union is part of a very different film. Set in Montana and Wyoming in the 1960s, Thomas Bezucha directs his own screenplay of the Larry Watson novel in a thriller that earns its thrilling stripes. I loved it.

Following the death of their son, Margaret and George Blackledge (Lane and Costner) set off on a road-trip to find their grandson. The small boy has disappeared overnight with their former daughter-in-law (Kayli Carter) and her new husband. George is a retired sheriff of few words, Margaret does most of the talking but she is no less steely than her husband. Just as well, for Blanche (Lesley Manville), the matriarch they come up against to gain access to their grandson, takes no prisoners.

The relationship between Margaret and George is a great foundation, the characters individually are really well drawn and superbly acted. The film does not start as it means to continue, in the sense that it initially seems to be one thing, then becomes quite another. Don't let middle-aged characters and beautiful landscapes fool you, this is not The Horse Whisperer.

Come Away

★★

Cert: 12A; Cinemas now

In principle, this origins story for both Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland could be a great idea. Brenda Chapman's film certainly has good intentions and a great cast but it is trying to be so many things that it ends up a bit strange and unsatisfying. Rose (Angelina Jolie) and Jack (David Oyelowo) have three children. But events shatter their happy life and the family fractures. Rose deals with grief one way, Jack another and their youngest children, Alice (Keira Chansa) and Peter (Jordan Nash) find escape. Children's fairytales have long been dark, think of Hansel & Gretel, Cinderella, or any of Grimm's tales for starters. It is not a big leap then to the darkness of Come Away and its suggestion that essentially Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan are born of trauma. And its racial diversity is to be lauded.

However, the movie pays more attention to making points than telling a story. That Alice and Peter are siblings is a novelty already, but to try and get involved with their two different psychological processes is too much material for one film. Even so, the pace feels slow at times. I would like to have liked it more.

Áine O'Connor

