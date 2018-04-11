A fan cosplayed as Patty Jenkins – and the Wonder Woman director loved it

Jessi Chartier posted on Twitter showing her exploits at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo last weekend, where she dressed up as the director and writer, complete with clapperboard.

I mean, I love @GalGadot and all, but I cosplayed as MY hero, @PattyJenks. pic.twitter.com/HOHYC5fj5C — Jessi Chartier (@JessiChartier) April 8, 2018

Best of all, the photos showed her posing with other cosplayers who had dressed up as characters from the DC movie starring Gal Gadot.

After seeing the post on Twitter, Jenkins posted her own message, writing: