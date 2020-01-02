A bluffer's guide to the 17 most exciting films you need to see in 2020

It typically starts with the release of a few Oscar contenders accompanied by a couple of stragglers left over from the previous year.

In 2020, there are also some major comebacks, with new films from Christopher Nolan and Adrian Lyne around the corner.

To whet your appetite, here are 17 of the most exciting films expected in 2020.





Queen & Slim

An intoxicating and romantic drama about lovers on the run, Queen & Slim marks the first feature film from Melina Matsoukas, the director responsible for music videos including Beyonce’s Formation.

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith are the unlikely couple thrust together on a go-nowhere blind date, only for tragedy to transform them into folk heroes roaming across the US. It’s a spellbinding debut. (Adam White)

Released January 31





Parasite

Guaranteed to be one of the major players in the Oscars, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite works better the less you know about it. What you should know is that it is a devilishly inventive deconstruction of class, brimming with dark humour and nervous tension. (AW)

Released February 7





The Invisible Man

Rising from the ashes of the aborted Universal Monsters multiverse, which was due to star Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise, this rebooted Invisible Man tells the smaller and far more intriguing story of a woman on the run from her invisible ex.

Elisabeth Moss is the domestic violence survivor convinced that her supposedly dead boyfriend has merely mastered the art of invisibility. (AW)

Released February 28





A Quiet Place: Part II

A Quiet Place would surely have been better off as a stand-alone, but the success of John Krasinski’s B-movie- style horror tale put paid to that.

Along with returning stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Thomas and Noah Jupe are new additions in the form of Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. (Jacob Stolworthy)

Released March 20





No Time To Die

While Daniel Craig’s Bond tenure has been marked by severe whiplash in terms of quality, there remains something incredibly exciting about the arrival of a new 007 movie.

No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the super-spy, also boasts an intoxicating array of talent on and off screen, from Cary Fukunaga on directorial duties to a script co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and cast newcomers including Ana de Armas, Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch. (AW)

Released April 3





The Woman In The Window

An adaptation of the pulpy bestseller sees Amy Adams centre stage for the first time since 2018’s Sharp Objects.

She’s an agoraphobic psychologist convinced she has witnessed a murder. Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman and Brian Tyree Henry co-star. (AW)

Released May 15





Wonder Woman 1984

The first outing saw Patty Jenkins become the highest-grossing woman director in cinema history, and she is seeking to beat her own record with a follow-up centred on the Amazon princess’ battle against a villain named Cheetah (Kristen Wiig in her superhero film debut). (JS)

Released June 5





Candyman

Watchmen star Yahya Abdul- Mateen III continues his incredible ascent with the starring role in this remake.

Produced by the ubiquitous Jordan Peele, with a black and female director and mostly black cast, it ought to mean the frustratingly ambiguous racial themes of the original can finally be given their due. (AW)

Released June 12





Soul

Jamie Foxx is a struggling musician in this new Pixar film who finally gets his big break, only to experience a freak accident that propels him into a mysterious netherworld. Co-written by Tina Fey. (AW)

Released June 19





Tenet

Tenet marks Christopher Nolan’s return to the mind-melting thrills of Inception and, while the plot remains unknown, it seems to focus on a team of heroes who must rewind time to prevent the outbreak of war. (JS)

Released July 17





Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise is taking a (short) break from carrying out impossible missions in 2020. Instead, he’ll return to the cockpit for a sequel to the daddy of all Eighties films, Top Gun. We’re hopeful the result will – wait for it – take our breath away. (JS)

Released July 17





Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

It’s not the Bridesmaids sequel everyone begged for nearly a decade ago, but Barb and Star is its spiritual follow-up at least.

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumulo, the women behind the 2011 smash, write and star in this comedy, playing best friends who venture out of their midwestern community for the first time. (AW)

Released July 24





The Many Saints of Newark

Whether you like it or not, a film prequel based on The Sopranos is on its wayThe presence of David Chase, the HBO show’s creator, goes a long way to abate any concerns fans might have, and it will at least be a fine chance to explore the mobster’s family history. (JS)

Released September 5





Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The feel-good West End smash is transformed into a feel-good movie, with Richard E Grant and Sharon Horgan leading the story of a teenage boy who overcomes insecurity by embracing drag. (AW)

Released October 21





The Eternals

Regardless of whether you’re a keen follower of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Eternals should pique your interest. It features what has to be one of the most eclectic cast ever in a superhero film: Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek. Colour us intrigued. (JS)

Released November 6





Dune

A remake of David Lynch’s Dune would ordinarily cause our eyeballs to rattle in their sockets, but not when Denis Villeneuve is in the director’s chair. He did direct Prisoners, Enemy and Arrival, after all. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya head up the cast. (JS)

Released December 18





West Side Story

Steven Spielberg’s film is set to be a festive smash. Said to be closer in spirit to the original Stephen Sondheim than the iconic 1961 film, this one casts Ansel Elgort as Tony and newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria. (AW)

Released December 18

