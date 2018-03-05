8 most talked about moments from the 2018 Oscars
What everyone was talking about from this year's Oscars.
Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue
It was, as expected, politically charged. In the opening minutes, Kimmel praised #MeToo and threw in a few jokes.
"Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood. And there's a very good reason why. Just look at him. Keeps his hands where you can see them. Never says a rude word," he said.
"And most importantly, no penis at all. He is literal little a statue of limitations. And that's the kind of men we need more of in this town."
Saoirse Ronan's loss
It was certainly the most anticipated category for Irish film buffs, but sadly Saoirse lost out to Frances McDormand for Best Actress. At 23, the Carlow native has three Oscar nominations already, which is literally more than anyone else can say. Speaking of...
Frances McDormand's standing ovation
During her Best Actress acceptance speech, Frances asked all the female nominees to stand and join her to celebrate women in film; a prospect at which Meryl Streep literally jumped for joy.
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar
As it turns out, it was the NBA legend's idea to turn his poem about retiring from basketball into a movie and it won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short, alongside
Jennifer Lawrence's shenanigans
Without the pressure of being nominated this year, Lawrence took the chance to relax and pictures of her climbing over seats with a glass of champagne in hand quickly went viral.
Meeting fans across the street
In a bid to liven up the show halfway through, Kimmel recruited celebrity volunteers like Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hammill and more, to surprise movie fans at the TCL Theatre across the road.
Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra introduced a powerful segment
Three of Harvey Weinstein's accusers took to the stage to introduce a segment celebrating exclusivity in film over the last 12 months, shining the light on women and people of colour in film, with the success of Black Panther, Ladybird and Get Out, among a few.
Common and Andra Day enlisted 10 activists for their performance
While performing their song Stand Up For Something, a group of activists including Bana Alabed, an author and Syrian refugee, and Nicole Hockley who lost her son Dylan in the Sandy Hook shootings.
Online Editors
