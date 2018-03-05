8 most talked about moments from the 2018 Oscars

What everyone was talking about from this year's Oscars.

What everyone was talking about from this year's Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue It was, as expected, politically charged. In the opening minutes, Kimmel praised #MeToo and threw in a few jokes.

"Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood. And there's a very good reason why. Just look at him. Keeps his hands where you can see them. Never says a rude word," he said. "And most importantly, no penis at all. He is literal little a statue of limitations. And that's the kind of men we need more of in this town."

Saoirse Ronan's loss Saoirse Ronan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

It was certainly the most anticipated category for Irish film buffs, but sadly Saoirse lost out to Frances McDormand for Best Actress. At 23, the Carlow native has three Oscar nominations already, which is literally more than anyone else can say. Speaking of... Frances McDormand's standing ovation

Frances McDormand accepts Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

During her Best Actress acceptance speech, Frances asked all the female nominees to stand and join her to celebrate women in film; a prospect at which Meryl Streep literally jumped for joy.

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar Filmmakers Kobe Bryant (L) and Glen Keane accept Best Animated Short Film for 'Dear Basketball' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As it turns out, it was the NBA legend's idea to turn his poem about retiring from basketball into a movie and it won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short, alongside Jennifer Lawrence's shenanigans

Jennifer Lawrence during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Without the pressure of being nominated this year, Lawrence took the chance to relax and pictures of her climbing over seats with a glass of champagne in hand quickly went viral. Meeting fans across the street

(L-R) Via video feed, actors Margot Robbie and Lupita Nyong'o, host Jimmy Kimmel, and actor Gal Gadot exit the theatre during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) In a bid to liven up the show halfway through, Kimmel recruited celebrity volunteers like Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hammill and more, to surprise movie fans at the TCL Theatre across the road. Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra introduced a powerful segment

(L-R) Actors Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Three of Harvey Weinstein's accusers took to the stage to introduce a segment celebrating exclusivity in film over the last 12 months, shining the light on women and people of colour in film, with the success of Black Panther, Ladybird and Get Out, among a few. Common and Andra Day enlisted 10 activists for their performance

Common, left, and Andra Day perform "Stand Up For Something" from the film "Marshall" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) While performing their song Stand Up For Something, a group of activists including Bana Alabed, an author and Syrian refugee, and Nicole Hockley who lost her son Dylan in the Sandy Hook shootings. Read more: Oscars 2018 analysis - winners, losers, snubs and almost zero surprises

Online Editors