| 24.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

13 terrible movies that could be fixed with just one change

From Rise of Skywalker to Spider-Man 3, there are plenty of films that might have been saved with a single change. Louis Chilton picks a selection

Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker Expand
Star Trek into Darkness Expand
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Expand

Close

Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Trek into Darkness

Star Trek into Darkness

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

/

Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Louis Chilton

We’ve all seen it before: a potentially great movie that has been ruined by one problematic element.

There’s no telling what form this may take. Maybe it’s one terribly cast character. A terrible accent. An offensive joke.

Most Watched

Privacy