10 cracking Tom Cruise moments that prove he's the last bona fide movie star

Tom Cruise still means something, you know. We may have given up trying to figure out which is bigger: the Mission: Impossible franchise, or the leading man whose name continues to hang above the door. But what we do know is that they remain a sizeable match. And, that Tom Cruise - for all of his supposed flaws - is one of the last real movie stars standing in the room.

He is reliable, is Cruise. He’s still got it. He’s still bankable. The name alone is reason enough for studios to kick a production into gear, and for audiences to cough up the cash. It helps, obviously, that Cruise’s latest offering - Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth entry in the never-ending spy saga - is one of the finest films of the year; a dizzying, breathless and outrageously entertaining actioner that sets a new bar for summer blockbusters.

Where does it stand in the realm of Cracking Cruise Capers? Probably near the top. But let’s give it a bit of time first, shall we? The man has been making movies since 1980, so how about we take a look at some of his greatest hits? You can thank us later…

Tom Cruise is a well-known daredevil and performs many of his own stunts rather than use a body double (Ian West/PA)

Risky Business (1983)

“There’s a time for playing it safe…” Yep, and there’s a time for a 21-year-old Cruise to show us what he’s made of. And that he most certainly did, in Paul Brickman’s classic, coming-of-age comedy, Risky Business. You know the score. A Chicago teenager gets up to no good, while his folks are away for the weekend. Crazy things happen. Cruise gets down to some Old Time Rock and Roll in his briefs. If you’re looking for the film that made Cruise a star, look no further. Iconic, and then some.

Top Gun (1986)

AKA, the sweatiest film of all time. Or something. Back in 1986, the entire world felt the need for speed and, despite the fact that it really isn’t all that great a picture, Tony Scott’s Top Gun made a bleedin’ fortune and established Cruise as a proper, grown-up Hollywood lead. A sequel – Top Gun: Maverick – is due for release next year. Feel the need, lads. I’m sure it’ll take our breath away.

Rain Man (1988)

Cruise certainly stretched himself in the 80s, didn’t he? We’re talking 12 films in a single decade. But it was Barry Levinson’s tender and witty, road-trip dramedy about a young businessman (Cruise), who discovers he has a mentally disabled brother (Dustin Hoffman), that proved once and for all that Cruise was in possession of some mighty acting chops. Still a cracking watch.

A Few Good Men (1992)

Things are about to get SHOUTY. Fabulously frothy and sumptuously soapy (we’re on a roll) legal drama here as Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise go head-to-head in Rob Reiner and Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men. Demi Moore provides solid support. One of the most quotable…wait, hold on a second. We’re beginning to notice a pattern here. Yep, we’re definitely noticing a pattern. We’ll come back to it shortly.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

See, I told you there was a pattern! Ladies and gentlemen, may we present to you Mr Tom Cruise, the most quotable movie star on the planet. Don’t believe us? Go back to the other films on this list and I guarantee you’ll be able to re-enact entire scenes – or, at least, recall snippets of dialogue - from each of them. They all come with a catchphrase, a snappy one-liner, or a snazzy put-down, the likes of which, most screenwriters would give their right arm to come up with. And Cameron Crowe’s delightful, Oscar-winning, romantic sports dramedy is the daddy of them all. You really did have us at ‘hello’, Tom…

Mission: Impossible (1996)

The versatility continues with Cruise’s first outing as Mr Ethan Hunt. Brian De Palma was the man in charge for this peculiar action / spy yarn, based on the classic TV show. Worth revisiting if only to remind us that this is one of the few franchises that genuinely gets better as it goes along. Plus, that scene in the vault still tears our nerves to shreds. You know the one. Jaypers, this man can do anything.

Magnolia (1999)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ambitious, sprawling drama is, by no means, a straight-forward viewing experience. But it’s definitely worthy of your attention. Tom Cruise was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his brilliant turn as a motivational speaker who teaches men how to ‘pick up’ women. Things get bizarre. The Cruise also picked up a Golden Globe for his troubles. Make no mistake: when this guy’s good, he’s really, really good.

War of the Worlds (2005)

Okay, so Steven Spielberg’s boisterous retelling of the classic HG Wells story is, by no means, a perfect film. Heck, you can practically pinpoint the moment where Spielberg’s film slips on a banana skin (clue: it all goes south when Cruise literally watches the invasion in a TV van). But for, oh, about 40 minutes here, he and Spielberg play an absolute blinder in this otherwise wobbly yet entirely watchable sci-fi / disaster flick. You’ll believe the Cruise can outrun alien invaders. Yes, I know he’s always sprinting somewhere. No, I don’t know why.

Tropic Thunder (2008)

What do you get when you hire the most recognisable movie star on the planet to play a bald, overweight, foul-mouthed, temperamental studio executive, with extraordinarily large hands? The answer is comedy gold. Ben Stiller’s rambunctious action comedy was already crazy enough, but with the addition of Tom Cruise’s ‘Les Grossman’, it reached a whole new level of bonkers. It also gave us the Cruise Man’s second-most iconic dance routine. You know what I’m talking about.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

It’s Groundhog Day with aliens, and it is every bit as fabulous as that sounds. A modern sci-fi cracker, Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow, co-starring the brilliant Emily Blunt, continued Cruise’s latter-day run of chaotic, science-fiction adventures (he really has made a lot of them), but you know what? It’s the best of the bunch. That much-discussed sequel – Live Die Repeat and Repeat – is still in development mode. Let’s hope they at least change the title.

A Rare Cruise Dud... Far and Away (1992)

Listen, he’s not perfect. He’s made some stinkers. Tom Cruise has, occasionally, flown too close to the sun. We thought we might go for Knight and Day, or The Mummy, to prove our point. But, for obvious reasons, we’ll leave you, instead, with Ron Howard’s 1992 effort, Far and Away, co-starring Nicole Kidman. Begorrah and bejaysus, it’s bad…

