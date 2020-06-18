Motsi Mabuse hints Strictly dancers could be quarantined together

Motsi Mabuse has hinted that Strictly Come Dancing stars would have to quarantine together so they can still make the show while taking precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

The competition judge also appears on Let’s Dance, the German version of Strictly, and said this was a technique that worked well there.

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “We finished about four weeks ago and everybody was disciplined, we did have the dancers quarantined in the same hotel and everybody was very careful to be really restrictive from the studios to the hotel.

“I guess if we want to take care of everyone’s health then we kind of have to stay together and there should be precautions so we are able to deliver the show.

“I felt personally at the time, it was the high time of corona in Germany, people just look forward to seeing some sort of happiness, some sort of entertainment, get away from everybody.

“And we took it very seriously to entertain the people. It was tough, it was emotional because you felt like you had to be more than yourself, but people love the show and it brings so much happiness.”

Reflecting on her early dance career growing up in South Africa, with her Strictly star sister Oti, she said: “When we came into the dance world, everything was separate in South Africa. We had competitions where only black kids danced and only white kids.

“There were moments that you can feel it doesn’t matter how well you danced, that would never be acknowledged. From the onset, it was quite clear who was meant to win this competition and it was never fair.

“The first time I came overseas, I landed in London, I went to the dance studio, I started dancing and all these dancers were like, ‘Wow’, and I was like, ‘What do you mean wow?’

“Everything that wasn’t celebrated in South Africa, in London I was put on some sort of pedestal and I was like, ‘What is going on here?’ The first time I was like, ‘Wow, I’m worth something!’ You want to hear from other people, ‘Listen, what you’re doing is good’. That’s why I came back!”

