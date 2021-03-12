‘Mother’s Day isn’t easy for everyone, but it’s a special day’ – Rosanna Davison speaks about fertility struggles

Rosanna Davison has said Mother’s Day is not easy for everyone as she discussed her past fertility struggles ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Ray D’Arcy Show, the former Miss World said: “Some of us can’t see our mums, some of us have lost our mums, other people out there like me over the years were desperate to become a mum and it wasn’t happening.

“It’s not always an easy day for everyone but it is a very special day and a day to enjoy if you are lucky enough to have your mum there.”

Rosanna and her husband, Wes Quirke, welcomed daughter Sophia in late 2019 via a gestational surrogate before she became pregnant naturally a few months later with identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, who were born in November.

Rosanna has previously revealed that she suffered 14 miscarriages before becoming pregnant with her lockdown twins.

The model spoke candidly about her fertility journey as she revealed there is still no medical explanation behind her eventual success in conceiving.

“I do think about it a lot but there was no medical explanation, my doctor was just as amazed as I was,” she said.

“We had thought we’d go again with the surrogacy programme last summer – we had stopped trying to have kids ourselves.

“So when we went into lockdown I just gave myself the time to relax and just had that family time at home with Wes and Sophia and it just happened,” she said.

Rosanna said the pandemic has allowed her family to spend more time together.

“I think one of the positive aspects of all of this has been that my husband Wes has been home from work and we’ve had all this important family time together. Also he’s a whiz at changing nappies and feeding the boys. I couldn’t have done it without him,” she said.

“It’s intense looking after three little ones but it’s a special time and I think we’ll look back and really appreciate it.”

The model, whose father is singer Chris de Burgh, also revealed she will be spending Mother’s Day with mum and dad Chris and Diane after being kept apart last year due to restrictions.

“We’d gone into lockdown for Mother’s Day last year so most of us couldn’t see our mums but this year we’re in a support bubble with my parents. They’re helping out with childcare, so we will be able to see my mum thankfully this Sunday for Mother’s Day,” she added.

