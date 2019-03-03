Morse to return in seventh series of Endeavour

ITV confirmed the Inspector Morse prequel would be back as the sixth series came to an end on Sunday night.

The programme charts the early career of the young Endeavour Morse, played by Shaun Evans.

He will reprise his role alongside Roger Allam as mentor DI Fred Thursday in the new set of films, which will be set in 1970.

It’s goodbye to Morse and Thursday for now, but not forever... #Endeavour will return to @ITV with a new series next year. pic.twitter.com/gQmgrFpUCP — ITV (@ITV) March 3, 2019

Creator Russell Lewis said: “We’re thrilled ITV has asked #TeamEndeavour to continue to add to the Casebook of Colin Dexter’s immortal creation and take E. Morse and Oxford’s Finest into a new decade of decimalisation, package holidays, the Oil Crisis, Blackouts, Three Day Weeks, and Europa Endlos.”

Damien Timmer, of producers Mammoth Screen, said: “We’ve been thrilled with the response to series six – it’s testament to Russell Lewis’s continuing cleverness and also the brilliant partnership between Shaun Evans and Roger Allam as Endeavour Morse and Fred Thursday.

“The 1970s are calling us and we can’t wait.”

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said the channel was “incredibly proud” of the programme, adding: “Writer and creator Russell Lewis continues to engage viewers with carefully crafted stories for Endeavour and Thursday as we move into the 1970s.

“We’re grateful to the production team at Mammoth Screen for continuing to deliver such a high quality drama.”

Filming will take place in Oxford and the surrounding area.

Production will begin later this year for transmission in 2020.

Inspector Morse ran from 1987 to 2000.

