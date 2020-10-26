Morning Live begins on BBC One with discussions on face masks and coronavirus

BBC One’s new programme Morning Live has begun with a discussion of face masks, coronavirus restrictions, and the clocks going back.

The programme, which is going up against ITV show Lorraine, is being presented by Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones.

It features celebrity guests, discussions on topical issues, and consumer advice.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood was interviewed on the show, which will be broadcast until the festive period.

At the start of the programme, Marsh said: “Every morning for the next eight weeks we will be here to get your thoughts on the things that matter most to you, and we are not only here to listen, we really want to solve some problems too.”

Jones said: “We have got a team of experts who have been working flat out behind the scenes to bring you the best advice.”

Dr Xand van Tulleken appeared on the programme to discuss the best way to clean face masks and how to maintain a healthy sleep pattern.

Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell told viewers about the impact of the pandemic on the housing market.

Jones presented a segment on home-owners who discover their building is coated in unsafe cladding materials.

There were also discussions on coronavirus restrictions in Wales and the impact of the clocks going back.

What's the best way of washing your face mask? You may be surprised to hear what @TheSabrinaGrant's investigations revealed 😲 pic.twitter.com/WhldKDDVyy — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) October 26, 2020

The BBC previously said the programme will be a “lively and entertaining mix of topical content and expert advice”.

Revel Horwood discussed the new series of Strictly Come Dancing in an interview with Jones and Marsh.

He said: “I think the nation really needs it at this point in time, just having familiarity and also something to look forward to.”

He added: “I’ve got a front row seat in one of the best shows ever.

“I’m lucky, I have been starved of entertainment the last eight months, I really have.”

The dancing so far has been “really good”, he said.

– Morning Live will air at 9.15am on weekdays on BBC One.

