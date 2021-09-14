More than 500,000 tune in for first episode of RTÉ’s crime drama Kin

More than half a million people tuned in to RTÉ’s new flagship crime show Kin on Sunday night.

The highly anticipated first offering of the crime drama series got off to a strong start with an average audience of 500,600.

“It was a particular hit with younger audiences, attracting a 50pc share of Adults 25-44. A further 40,500 watched on RTÉ+1 last night and it has already had 17,000 streams on the RTÉ Player since it aired - proving that local drama is the best kind of drama,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

Read More

The series centres around the Kinsella family, a besieged crime clan struggling to stay alive and keep control of their turf as an international cartel tightens their grip on the capital’s drug trade.

Creator Peter McKenna says with Kin he was given a “gift”.

"I was given an absolute gift - the opportunity to create and showrun a TV show set in Dublin that would be viewed globally. That was the ambition from the very beginning - to tell a recognisably Irish story that would have an international appeal.

“I'd be lying if I said it was always plain sailing, we filmed right through the worst of the Covid pandemic under an incredibly strict regime, aware that a single positive test had the potential to close us down. But as is often the case, adversity worked in our favour. At the height of the lockdown these were the people you were spending all your time with. Cast and crew became a really close knit family, all working to make the best show possible.

“As a writer, you always imagine a dream cast. The people you'd love to bring your characters to life. I can honestly say the cast we secured eclipsed anything I could have hoped for. I love that it's a mix of very established, experienced actors and exciting new faces. I think everyone is going to be blown away by the performances,” McKenna said.

McKenna said one of the foremost issues he dealt with in the show was addressing the consequences of violence.

“Often, in this genre, characters are killed, disappear and are never mentioned again. I didn't want that to be the case. We see the fall out of violence. The grief, the suffering, the pain. And the endless cycle of retribution. At times our characters' lives seem like hell."

Kin will run for eight weeks on RTÉ One at 9:30pm on Sunday.