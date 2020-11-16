‘Modern Hamptons vibe’ – Vogue Williams reveals work completed at Howth home

The property has made the most of the natural light and stunning views in the seaside town with lots of open spaces and plush interiors

Vogue Williams has gone for a “modern Hamptons vibe” at her new home in Howth as she revealed that all work has been completed on the property.

The 35-year-old presenter and her husband, Spencer Matthews, have spent months meticulously planning their dream home in the north Dublin suburb, having bought the property nearly a year ago.

Although the pair have yet to visit the renovated property as a result of Covid-19 travel restrictions, the lavish property has all the hallmarks of Vogue’s inimitable style.

She has been working virtually with Venutra Interior Design for months as every detail was customised to her specific taste and she said that she “cannot wait to get home”.

Vogue explained she wants a permanent base for when she visits Ireland

Vogue explained she wants a permanent base for when she visits Ireland

The celebrity couple currently live in Battersea in London with their two young children, Theo (2) and Gigi (4 months), but Vogue said she wanted a permanent base for when she visits her Irish family.

“No, we aren’t moving home but we have wanted a bigger space in Dublin for a long time. Now we can all fit and hopefully spend a little more time in Ireland,” she told her followers.

The property underwent a complete renovation and she has described the finished result as her “dream home”.

She painstakingly picked out all the new flooring, wall colours, kitchen units, bathroom fittings and bedroom furnishings from her home in London as she oversaw the refurbishment from afar.

She had indicated that she doesn’t like the colour grey for interior walls so they opted for a very neutral paint tone throughout the house.

Vogue has went for 'modern Hampton vibes' for her new home

Vogue has went for 'modern Hampton vibes' for her new home

The spacious property has made the most of the natural light and stunning views in the seaside town with lots of open spaces and plush interiors to give a cosy feel.

Art-lover Vogue has created a geometric wall installation featuring works by Leah Hewson, aka Bono’s niece, constructed out of perspex, lacquer and vinyl.

She also has some striking pieces by another Irish designer, Helen Steele, as she makes the most of the high ceilings.

There are also some cool touches of international inspiration including a Vespa scooter in the hallway.

According to Ventura designers, they “worked with casual cottons and linens combined with a crisp colour palette which was the perfect backdrop for Vogue’s amazing colourful art collection.”

Her master ensuite has navy blue chevon tiles with brass finishes while her bright children’s bedroom has a set of bunk-beds, a children’s table-and-chair set and an oversized giraffe.

Her dining area has a large handmade wooden table surrounded by customised benches and hanging brass light fittings to give it a contemporary feel.

Vogue and Spencer got married in June 2018 after meeting on Channel 4 reality show The Jump and wasted little time in starting their family together, welcoming baby Theo in September 2018.

