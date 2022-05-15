| 9.8°C Dublin

Minnie Driver on Harvey Weinstein: ‘There was always a strange cat fight around the roles, and a vying for his attention. There was a cabal around him’

The actress speaks about Hollywood’s toxic film culture, the ‘brutality’ of the moment Matt Damon dumped her, how she regrets leaving her Irish agent, and dealing with the death of her mother last year 

Minnie Driver. Photo: Sophia Spring Expand
Henry Driver, Addison O'Dea, and Minnie Driver in Westwood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Expand
Addison O'Dea and Minnie Driver at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Part. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Expand
Minnie Driver and her mother Gaynor Expand
Chris O'Donnell and Minnie Driver in 'Circle of Friends' Expand
Minnie Driver and Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting Expand
Minnie Driver in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images Expand
Sean Hayes and Minnie Driver in Will &amp; Grace Expand
Minnie Driver and Josh Brolin in 2001 in Beverly Hills. Photo by Newsmakers Expand
Actress Minnie Driver. Photo: Bob D'Amico via Getty Images Expand

Minnie Driver. Photo: Sophia Spring

Donal Lynch Twitter

It’s Monday morning in London and Minnie Driver has had a rough night. She was crying on the phone to her partner, the filmmaker Addison O’Dea, who is many time zones away, in California. She misses him. She misses her son Henry, who is away at boarding school.

That loneliness and the grief at the death of her mother – who passed away last year – all seemed to come together in one tearful phone call. 

