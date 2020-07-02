Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever renewed for a second series by Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a second season, Netflix has announced (Ian West/PA)

Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a second season, Netflix has announced.

The critically acclaimed series is partially based on Kaling’s childhood growing up near Boston.

It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as an Indian American high school student dealing with the death of her father.

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2!



But that's not the only thing @ramakrishnannn wound up telling her co-stars... pic.twitter.com/vGWY06VLBu — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2020

The series is mostly narrated by former professional tennis player John McEnroe, while Brooklyn Nine Nine star Andy Samberg also narrates an episode.

Netflix announced on Wednesday Never Have I Ever, which premiered in April, is returning for a season two.

Former The Office star Kaling created the show alongside Lang Fisher, drawing inspiration from her own childhood.

It has been praised for its representation of the South Asian community.

Ramakrishnan landed the lead role after impressing at an open casting call that attracted 15,000 hopefuls.

The cast also includes Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

Season one of Never Have I Ever is on Netflix now.

PA Media