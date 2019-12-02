Millie Mackintosh showed off her baby bump as she stepped out in London for the Fashion Awards.

Millie Mackintosh shows off baby bump at Fashion Awards

The former Made In Chelsea star and her husband Hugo Taylor revealed earlier this year that they were expecting a baby girl.

The reality TV star looked elegant in a mint green dress as she arrived at the glitzy event in London.

Millie Mackintosh (Ian West/PA)

Heels and a tiny bag completed her sophisticated look.

Mackintosh, whose family created Quality Street, Taylor dated in 2011 while on Made In Chelsea before splitting up.

They reunited in the second half of 2016, and Taylor proposed during a holiday in Greece.

Mackintosh married rapper Professor Green in 2013, but the pair announced their split in 2016.

