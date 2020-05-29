Millie Mackintosh shares first look at baby daughter after ‘best four weeks’

Millie Mackintosh has shared her first social media picture of her baby (Ian West/PA)

Millie Mackintosh has said she has had the best four weeks of her life after welcoming her baby daughter.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 30, shared her first social media picture of the newborn, in which she can be seen holding the baby as her husband Hugo Taylor touches his daughter’s hand.

Mackintosh wrote on Instagram: “The first four weeks of your life have been the best four weeks of mine. Thank you for making me a Mummy darling girl.”

Mackintosh can be seen in a long floral dress, while the baby wears a floral sunhat.

Shortly before giving birth Mackintosh announced she was taking a break from Instagram and wrote: “Signing off for a while – looking back on the last nine months, despite it’s challenges, it’s been a real blessing.

“The unwavering support I’ve had from you all as a community has been such a comfort to me.

“Social media, for all its negatives, really has some sparkling gems of positivity along the way and connecting with you all has really helped me through my pregnancy struggles.

“When I return I shall continue to be open and honest sharing my experiences and early days of motherhood. Until then, it’s with a huge, heartfelt thank you from me for all the support. Now onto the next part of the journey!”

Mackintosh and Taylor tied the knot in 2018. The reality star was previously married to musician Professor Green.

PA Media