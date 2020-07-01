Millie Mackintosh says she has treasured being with her baby during lockdown

Millie Mackintosh has said that she has “treasured” spending time with her husband and newborn daughter during lockdown.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 30, discussed her experiences as a new mother in an Instagram post.

She said that the birth of her baby Sienna with husband Hugo Taylor had been a “hugely positive” experience.

“The usual fears around the birth of my daughter were magnified by not knowing if Hugo could be there to hold my hand, I was terrified about potentially catching the virus and I had no idea what to expect in hospital with the UK in the throes of this pandemic,” Mackintosh said.

She added: “Sienna’s arrival couldn’t have gone more smoothly thanks to the amazing doctors, nurses and midwives at Chelsea and Westminster hospital.

“Hugo was by my side, I had classical music playing and before I knew it my daughter was being placed on my chest for skin to skin cuddles.”

Expand Close (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Ian West/PA)

Pregnancy was a “surreal” experience, she said, adding that “it was only in that moment in theatre that it hit me how real this all was”.

Mackintosh said she had “looked to the positives” during the lockdown and she has “treasured” the time she has spent with her family.

PA Media