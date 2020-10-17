Millie Mackintosh says she experienced anxiety following the birth of her child

| 9.4°C Dublin
Millie Mackintosh has said she developed anxiety and experienced “severe emotional ups and downs” following the birth of her baby.
The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, and her husband Hugo Taylor welcomed their daughter Sienna earlier this year.
Alongside a photo of herself with the infant, Mackintosh said: “Let’s talk about the baby blues.”
Let’s talk about the Baby Blues! Like most new mum’s when I first arrived home with Sienna, I was totally overwhelmed by the love I felt for her, but I also felt very confused by the conflict in my emotions. I’d go from being euphorically happy, to being deeply sad and tearful in the same moment. Hugo would ask what was wrong and I was unable to give him an answer which only made me feel worse as I couldn’t explain these all-consuming emotions. There was the irony of feeling so incredible lucky and happy, surrounded by cake, flowers, cards celebrating our adorable new arrival, yet feeling so stormy inside, which spiralled into anxiety as I feared developing post-natal depression (which did not happen), it almost started to take over the most precious time in my life. After 3 weeks of severe emotional up’s and down’s, I decided reach out and spoke to my Obstetrician. He told me it was very likely it was just to do with my hormones and to see how I was doing at my 6 week check-up. I found it helpful to keep a diary of how I was feeling, noting which days I felt sad vs happy so I could see everything in more pragmatic way instead of living in a tidal wave of my emotions. Over time I could see from the diary that there were less and less sad days, which made me feel more positive and luckily by 6 weeks post-partum I felt much much better. I found that being around nature really helped to boost my mood, so long walks in the park became a daily ritual. I was also very open with my midwife, friends and family about how I was feeling. I know for a lot of people sharing your doubts and worries can feel taboo as you fear that people will think the worst and that you’re not a good mum. For me sharing those worries was a positive experience and I immediately felt those closest to me rally around to support me, Hugo and Sienna. They all checked in daily and reminded me it would pass and in my case they were right. If you you are experiencing the baby blues please don’t be afraid to vocalise it and if you feel like post-natal depression could be setting in then seek professional help as soon as you have those thoughts and feelings. Remember you are never alone!
She said that after Sienna was born, she was both “totally overwhelmed by the love I felt for her” and “confused by the conflict in my emotions”.
“I’d go from being euphorically happy, to being deeply sad and tearful in the same moment,” she said.
“Hugo would ask what was wrong and I was unable to give him an answer which only made me feel worse as I couldn’t explain these all-consuming emotions.”
Mackintosh added that she felt “so stormy inside, which spiralled into anxiety as I feared developing post-natal depression (which did not happen)”.
She said she began to keep a diary which detailed how she was feeling and found that six weeks after childbirth she felt her mental state had improved.
Getting outside for daily walks also helped, she said.
She urged other mothers to “remember you are never alone”.
“If you are experiencing the baby blues don’t be afraid to vocalise it and if you feel like post-natal depression could be setting in then seek professional help as soon as you have those thoughts and feelings,” she said.
