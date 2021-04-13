Millie Mackintosh: I am in no rush to have another child

Millie Mackintosh has said she is “not in a rush at all” to have another baby.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, and husband Hugo Taylor became parents to daughter Sienna in May last year.

She told the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast she would “love” to have another child in the future.

“I am not in a rush at all – actually I would quite like to wait until Sienna is a little bit older and kind of going, starting school and stuff, before I have another baby,” she said.

Mackintosh added: “I had friends who had a baby really easily the first time and then it took them a while the second time and they had to have some fertility treatment and you just don’t know until it happens to you.”

Mackintosh also discussed her experiences of post-natal depression.

“At the time, what I found really scary was that I didn’t know what it was,” she said.

“I like to be quite in control and I couldn’t gauge whether I did have post-natal depression or whether it was the baby blues, because people talk about the baby blues.”

She said she had some “really low days”, adding: “It was hard because I was so in love with Sienna and so happy, but then a couple of hours later I could just be feeling completely blue, really low, couldn’t stop crying.”

PA Media