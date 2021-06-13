Millie Mackintosh expecting second child

Reality TV personality Millie Mackintosh has revealed she is pregnant.

The former Made In Chelsea star and husband Hugo Taylor became parents for the first time last year with the birth of daughter Sienna.

Mackintosh, 31, announced the expected arrival of their second child in a post on Instagram alongside a photo of her visible baby bump.

She wrote: “We are so excited to announce that Sienna is going to be a big sister!

“I couldn’t keep this to myself for much longer and I’m running out of ways to hide my bump!

“Baby 2 is due later this year.”

In April Macktinosh told the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast she is “not in a rush at all” to have another baby.

However she said she would “love” to have another child in the future.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor married in 2018 (David Jensen/PA)

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor married in 2018 (David Jensen/PA)

Mackintosh and Taylor tied the knot in 2018.

She was previously married to musician Professor Green.