Millie Court reaches a decision over Liam Reardon after Casa Amor conflict

Love Island’s Liam Reardon begged Millie Court to take him back after the extent of his romance with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor was revealed.

The 21-year-old Welshman found himself in trouble after the two female contestants met for a tense discussion in which Lillie detailed Liam’s behaviour while he was away from the main villa.

The pair had shared a brief romance in rival villa Casa Amor, kissing and sharing a bed, but Liam still decided to stay partnered up with Millie and return to the main villa solo.

Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw Millie invited to a face-to-face conversation with Lillie, with Liam swearing loudly after realising he was about to be exposed.

Lillie told her: “There is literally no nice way to put it.

“As soon as I got there I could sense such a strong connection and it was 100% reciprocated.

“No matter what he has said, it was 50/50 equal. If anything he was probably 60% pushing it more but it was instantly flirty from the beginning in the sense of talking about bed situations.”

She added: “The first night there were cuddles.

“I think he played it as if he was asleep and just all of a sudden rolled over and was cuddling me but then there was hand on hand contact, there was lots of tickling, there were things in the bed.”

After returning to the main villa, Millie gathered the female contestants together to pass on what she had learnt during her conversation, saying: “He just lied – he played it down, obviously.”

Hearing how the boys had described their time in Casa Amor as like a lads’ holiday, Faye Winter said: “What a bunch of two-faced losers.”

Millie added: “It’s laughable because he thought he could have two girls and now he has none.”

Liam pulled her to the side to continue his attempt to win her back, but she told him: “I personally don’t think I can go forward with this because you have hurt me and I don’t trust you. I think you need to respect that decision.”

The episode also saw Kaz Kamwi have a furious argument with her former partner Tyler Cruickshank, who was unfaithful in Casa Amor and returned with newcomer Clarisse Juliette.

“I’ve just got no leg to stand on,” Tyler said after to the other boys following their conversation, while Kaz burst into tears and was comforted by the girls.

– Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.