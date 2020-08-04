Millie Bobby Brown says her heart is broken after death of family dog

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the death of her dog, Dolly.

The 16-year-old actress posted a tribute on Instagram saying she will never forget the beloved family pet.

She wrote: “in 2011, we recieved (sic) this blessing to our family. 9 years later, you turned into everyones best friend. your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable. my heart has broken today.

“you were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met dolly, you know how special she truly was. As I held your paw while you were going to heaven… I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on like, London. Orlando. Los Angeles. Canada. Atlanta. you name it, dolly had probably been there. i’ll never forget you. never.”

At the end of her post she shared a quote about dogs: “All dogs go to heaven because, unlike people, dogs are naturally good and loyal and kind.”

She ended her post writing: “I love you dolly brown. you will always be our #1”.

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom also recently lost his pet dog.

The actor revealed that his beloved poodle, Mighty, had died after going missing near the star’s home in Montecito, California.

Following the loss, Bloom also revealed a tribute tattoo on his chest in honour of Mighty.

PA Media