Millie Bobby Brown says her heart is broken after death of family dog

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the death of her dog, Dolly.
The 16-year-old actress posted a tribute on Instagram saying she will never forget the beloved family pet.
in 2011, we recieved this blessing to our family. 9 years later, you turned into everyones best friend. your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable. my heart has broken today. you were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met dolly, you know how special she truly was. As I held your paw while you were going to heaven... I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on like, London. Orlando. Los Angeles. Canada. Atlanta. you name it, dolly had probably been there. i'll never forget you. never. “All dogs go to heaven because, unlike people, dogs are naturally good and loyal and kind.” I love you dolly brown. you will always be our #1.
She wrote: “in 2011, we recieved (sic) this blessing to our family. 9 years later, you turned into everyones best friend. your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable. my heart has broken today.
“you were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met dolly, you know how special she truly was. As I held your paw while you were going to heaven… I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on like, London. Orlando. Los Angeles. Canada. Atlanta. you name it, dolly had probably been there. i’ll never forget you. never.”
At the end of her post she shared a quote about dogs: “All dogs go to heaven because, unlike people, dogs are naturally good and loyal and kind.”
She ended her post writing: “I love you dolly brown. you will always be our #1”.
Hollywood star Orlando Bloom also recently lost his pet dog.
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
The actor revealed that his beloved poodle, Mighty, had died after going missing near the star’s home in Montecito, California.
Following the loss, Bloom also revealed a tribute tattoo on his chest in honour of Mighty.
PA Media