Millie and Liam on the rocks following Love Island recoupling

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are on the rocks in Love Island following a dramatic recoupling.

Friday’s episode showed Liam returning single from Casa Amor, where he had shared a kiss with new arrival Lillie Haynes.

After Liam returned to the Love Island villa to reunite with Millie, Lille told her what had happened while he had been away.

The moment of truth for Millie and Liam 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kKklrTh6nc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2021

“I feel like I had a good connection the second I got in there, and I feel like it was reciprocated,” she said.

“I feel like the actions were pretty equal, we shared a bed together, kissing outside of challenges.”

Millie later said: “How can we go forward when I don’t even trust him?

“I thought I’d found something special and he’s ruined it.”

Faye Winter also recoupled with Sam Jackson on Friday.

Now that everyone's reunited, these are your couples!



💛 Chloe & Dale

💛 Hugo & Amy

💛 Toby & Mary

💛 Jake & Liberty

💛 Kaz & Matthew

💛 Tyler & Clarisse

💛 Faye & Sam

💛 Liam & Millie



And Teddy and Abi are single... #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2021

She made the decision after being shown an image of Teddy Soares kissing someone else in Casa Amor.

However after returning to the villa, Teddy told Faye it was part of a challenge and he thought he had been loyal.

In Friday’s episode Toby Aromolaran questioned his recoupling decision after it was previously revealed he had opted to partner with newcomer Mary Bedford, leaving Abigail Rawlings single.

He told Abigail: “I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say.

“I didn’t know where your head was at?”

Abigail responded: “Do you like her?”

Toby said: “Yeah, but I like you as well.”

Abigail added: “I’d rather you say you really like her because then it would be worth it.”

Later on in the Beach Hut, she said: “How many lessons does one guy need, seriously?

“Why would you throw me away?”

– Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.