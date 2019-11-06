‘Milkshaking’ of politicians recognised in dictionary’s Brexit-themed list

The act of dousing public figures in milkshake has been officially recognised on a 10-strong list of words brought to prominence by Brexit, which has been issued for the first time by Collins Dictionary.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown at him in May during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin have also been involved in “milkshaking” incidents.

The empty milkshake cup which is believed to have been emptied on Nigel Farage in Newcastle (Tom Wilkingson/PA)

Climate Strike was named Collins’s Word Of The Year for 2019, described as “a form of protest that took off just over one year ago with the actions of Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg and which has grown to become a worldwide movement”.

Collins said the term was used on average 100 times more in 2019 than the previous year.

Dubbed the Brexicon, the list of Brexit-inspired words also includes Brexiteer, described as “a supporter or architect of the withdrawal of Britain from the European Union”.

It comes after Collins Dictionary named Brexit its word of the year for 2016.

Greta Thunberg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Brexiety, which is “a state of heightened anxiety triggered by concerns about the imminent withdrawal of Britain from the European Union”, also features on the list.

The term cakeism – trying to have your cake and eat it – is also recognised, having been used by Remainers and Brexiteers to describe their rivals.

It is defined as “a wish to enjoy two desirable but incompatible alternatives”.

Remoaner also features in the Brexicon, described as a “derogatory term” and “a person who continues to argue that Britain should remain in the European Union despite the result of the referendum of 2016”.

Notable Brexiteer Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)

The list also features now-common words or phrases such as no-deal, Project Fear, stockpiling and prorogue.

Collins language consultant Helen Newstead said: “The dictionary has no opinion on Brexit, other than to say it has been quite generous in its gifts to the English language, as well as I am sure inspiring the use of many old-fashioned expletives.

“The Brexicon could be even longer, but we feel our selection sums up many of the key themes since Collins named Brexit word of the year in 2016.

“As the process continues through this latest flextension, no doubt more words will emerge until we come to a Brexend.”

