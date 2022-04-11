Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish ‘files for divorce from Billy Ray’ after nearly 30 years of marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus (left) and wife Tish (right) with family (left - right) Miley, Braison, Noah Lindsey, Trace and Brandi. Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish has filed for divorce from Billy Ray, according to reports.

The high-profile couple have been married for nearly 30 years and have five kids together.

News of their divorce surfaced after US gossip site TMZ reported Tish filed divorce documents in Tennessee last week.

The former pair - who tied the knot in 1993 - have had a rocky marriage over the years.

It is the third time a divorce has been filed during the relationship.

Billy Ray did so in 2010 and Tish also did so in 2013, but both were called off.

A representative for Billy Ray told US Weekly at the time: “We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together.

“We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

The couple share five children including Miley, Noah and Braison.

Billy Ray is also a stepfather to Trace and Brandi, whom Trish shares with her ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson.

Representatives for both Tish and Billy Ray have been contacted for comment.

