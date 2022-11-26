Mike Tindall believes Matt Hancock ‘clearly wants to win’ I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates have shared their thoughts on Matt Hancock’s desire to win the ITV reality show (Jeff Overs/PA)

Mike Tindall has shared his thoughts on his campmate Matt Hancock’s position in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as the show’s finale approaches, saying: “Matt clearly wants to win.”

The former health secretary, 44, joined the hit ITV reality programme as a late arrival and has received a mixed reception from his fellow celebrity campmates throughout the competition.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph ahead of the show’s finale on Sunday evening, former England rugby player Tindall, 44, said: “Matt’s making sure his T-shirt and his phone numbers are on display at all times. Matt clearly wants to win.

“I’m taking great pleasure in turning it around every time he leaves camp.”

He added: “Once a politician, always a politician. Always polling for votes.”

Later, speaking to Seann Walsh, who entered the Australian jungle alongside Hancock, Tindall said: “Have you noticed someone’s been advertising themselves? Matt’s been putting all his stuff with ‘Matt’ and the phone number pointing at cameras.”

Elsewhere in Saturday evening’s show, as thoughts turned to the vote off, comedian Walsh, 36, said: “Whoever has to go today, to be so close to the Cyclone… and then have to say goodbye. I hope that’s not me.”

Walsh then learnt it would indeed be him who would be leaving after he received the lowest number of public votes.

Hancock shared his disappointment at losing Walsh, saying: “Ah, god I’m gutted that Seann’s gone, he’s just got an absolute heart of gold. And he’s funny as hell. Everybody’s seen that.”

After being confirmed as one of the final four, Owen Warner said: “I reached a point I never thought I’d reach in a million years.”

While Jill Scott shared in the disbelief, adding: “I actually can’t believe it.”

In the Bush Telegraph the Lioness, 35, continued: “I actually can’t believe I’m still here.

“I didn’t think that I would get into the final four.

“Today’s going to seem a lot quieter around camp.”

Also during Saturday’s episode, the final four faced the much-loved cyclone challenge, which sees the celebrities fight their way up a slippery, obstacle-ridden slope while trying to win stars for camp for one last time.

Hancock appeared delighted by the prospect of taking part in the challenge, telling his campmates: “I never thought I’d make it to the Cyclone. It’s going to be absolutely brilliant, I can’t wait.”

While Hollyoaks actor Warner, 23, said: “I’m just absolutely buzzing, can’t believe I’m here, can’t believe I’m doing this. I’m speechless. I’m just literally speechless.”

Scott added: “To get the opportunity to do this, honestly, it’s like the icing on the cake.”

As part of the challenge each of the celebrities were required to take on a superhero persona, with Tindall announcing: I’m Quicksilver, wherever there are stars I must go.”

Warner proudly said: “I am Goldicocks, come on!”

Hancock added: “I am the Bronze Bronco and I’m holding on for dear life.”

And finally Scott said: “I’m Purple Reign, I must help my team!”

Speaking to hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Hancock said: “This is the one Trial you look forward to!”

After facing the challenge and getting rugby tackled by Tindall in the process, Hancock said: “I just thought, walk straight up the middle… Give the people what they want, a big target and they loved it. And then I got landed on by Mike Tindall.”

Adding: “It was even more fun than it looks.”

The finale of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV1 on November 27 at 9pm.