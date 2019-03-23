Mike Thalassitis’ cafe will open despite death, partner confirms

Mike Thalassitis’ business partner will go ahead with the opening of a cafe they planned together despite the former Love Island contestant’s death.

Thalassitis, 26, was found dead in north London on March 16, sparking calls for those thrust into the public eye by reality TV shows to be given better mental healthcare.

The semi-professional footballer had planned to launch The Skillet in Loughton, Essex, with Scott Neilson.

Following Thalassitis’ death, the fate of the venture was thrown into doubt.

Tributes outside the cafe in Loughton Mike Thalassitis planned to open (Lewis Pennock/PA)

In a post to Instagram, Neilson confirmed he would be going ahead with the opening because “Mike would’ve wanted this cafe to open”.

He said: “Just to address all the speculation. I would like to make it clear that we will be opening The Skillet when it is ready, it has been a tough week trying to continue to sort things out.

“However, Mike would’ve wanted this cafe to open, he spent every day for the past couple of months working hard to make this place a success, so we are pulling together to get this ready for everyone and especially for Mike.

“Can’t wait to share it with you all and I will announce the date of the opening shortly.”

Thalassitis became well-known following his time on the 2017 series of the ITV competitive dating show, when he was given the epithet “Muggy”.

