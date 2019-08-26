Entertainment

Monday 26 August 2019

Mike Bushell: I am a rank outsider on Strictly

The BBC sports presenter does not fancy his chances.

Mike Bushell arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, held at BBC TV Centre in London, UK. (Ian West/PA)
Mike Bushell arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, held at BBC TV Centre in London, UK. (Ian West/PA)

By Craig Simpson, PA

Mike Bushell has said he is a dad-dancing “rank outsider” on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC sports presenter has said he understands why he is the bookies’ favourite to be knocked out of the dance competition first.

Mike Bushell arriving at the red carpet launch (Ian West/PA)

Bushell has described himself as an overweight dad in his 50s, but is excited about the challenge of taking part in what he sees as an “extreme sport”.

Speaking at the Strictly launch in London, he said his experience consisted of “dad dancing at weddings and discos, jump up a down to a bit of trance music”.

“I’m going to make up for a lack of technical ability with energy,” he added.

“I’m the bookies’ favourite to go out first, but that’s great, because I can’t really go down, I can only go up.

“I’ve made myself a rank outsider as well. I’m a 53-year-old dad dancer.

“Probably slightly overweight. I can totally understand being a rank outsider and favourite to go out first. But who knows?

“Look at Leicester City in the league. Upsets do happen.”

