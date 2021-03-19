Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock compares himself to Coronation Street character

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has compared himself to longstanding Coronation Street character Roy Cropper.
Speaking during a press conference, the football manager said: “Up the Roy Cropper.”
Warnock said he used to watch the ITV soap “all the time”, but has since “lost track” of it.
"Up the Roy Cropper" 😂 @itvcorrie #UTB pic.twitter.com/r1O5r7rihh— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 19, 2021
“I was walking out of here with a carrier bag and I was thinking, ‘I look like’… you know who I mean,” he said.
After struggling to remember the character’s name, Warnock was prompted by a journalist taking part in the press conference.
“That’s it son, Roy Cropper,” he said.
“Well done son. Up the Roy Cropper.”
Coronation Street’s Twitter page responded by sharing a picture of the character, played by David Neilson, next to an image of him.
Up the Roy Cropper! 😂@Boro @itv @WeAreSTV #Corrie pic.twitter.com/DTUn440cYt— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 19, 2021
Neilson first appeared in Coronation Street in 1995.
PA Media