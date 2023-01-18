Michelle Obama thanks fans for ‘supporting me during journey’ on 59th birthday (Yui Mok/PA)

Michelle Obama has thanked fans for their birthday wishes and “supporting me during every step of my journey”.

The former First Lady received messages from thousands of people online, including from famous faces including her husband, Octavia Spencer and Ellen DeGeneres.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Obama turned 59 on Tuesday.

“Thank you all for the birthday love,” she wrote on social media.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“I say this a lot, and I mean it—I love you back, and I am so grateful for you supporting me during every step of my journey.”

Her husband, former president Barack Obama, said that his wife made “every day brighter” as he shared a picture of the two.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better!” he wrote.

In her own tweet, Oscar-winning actress Spencer wrote that Obama was: “Constantly raising the bar for all of us and doing it flawlessly! “

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“Happy birthday, @MichelleObama, I love you so much,” DeGeneres wrote.

The US talk show host shared a comical video of the pair at a book signing event for Obama’s book Becoming.