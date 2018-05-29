Michelle Keegan rules out permanent move to Los Angeles

Michelle Keegan has ruled out ever permanently moving to the United States, after her husband Mark Wright was offered another year there as a TV presenter.

Our Girl star Keegan, who shot to fame in Coronation Street, has spent a lot of time flying between the UK and US to see Wright.

Last week she blasted the negativity surrounding their long-distance marriage as she revealed he had been offered a further year in his role as a presenter on celebrity news show Extra. Ahead of the return of Our Girl, she said she had an agent in Los Angeles but could not see any move being permanent.

“I had a few meetings while I was out there which was good, but nothing yet, no,” she said. “But I do like it out there. I couldn’t live out there though, I couldn’t live out there full time … just because I’m such a home bird, like I love going back up to Manchester and when Mark’s home we like to just chill around Essex, our home and I think it’s too far away.

“But it’s good to go for a few weeks, I don’t mind that, get a bit of sunshine.” She had told The Sun last week: “There’s so much negativity behind the fact that if I work away and Mark’s away, it has to be a disaster. That’s the only negative I get from working away.

“I’m quite a positive person anyway so I don’t read all the negativity.” Our Girl (BBC) Keegan, who plays army medic Georgie Lane in the BBC’s Our Girl, said the show would have a different dynamic after her character’s love interest, Elvis, (Luke Pasqualino) died in the last series.

“I think the audience are going to miss him,” she said.

“She (Georgie) puts her head back into work and concentrates on that and I think she buries her head in the sand a lot of the time and pretends everything’s fine, ‘I’m working, I’m fine’ but deep down she’s totally heartbroken,” Keegan added.

Our Girl returns on Tuesday June 5 on BBC One.

Press Association