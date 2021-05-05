Michelle Collins ‘devastated’ following death of her mother

Michelle Collins has said she is “devastated” following the death of her mother, who had cancer.

The actress, 59, said her mother was the “strongest” and “kindest” woman she knew.

On Wednesday she wrote on Instagram: “My beautiful Mummy passed away on Friday 30 th April . We are all devastated .

“She leaves behind her partner Sid , daughters Vicky and myself , 3 grandchildren Charlotte , Jack and Maia and her nephews and nieces whom she loved very much and her little dog #nano from @alldogsmatter.

“She was the strongest , kindest woman I knew . Fierce , protective , passionate, clever , funny , articulate .”

She posted a picture of herself with her mother alongside the message.

Collins said her mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer a few years ago.

She also thanked the doctors and medics who had helped care for her mother.

Collins added: “You were always be with us mummy . I love you xxx.”

