Michaela Strachan unable to host Springwatch in person as she is in South Africa

Michaela Strachan will be unable to present the new series of Springwatch in person as she is in lockdown in South Africa, the BBC has said.

The nature programme, which returns to TV screens next month, will be presented by the rest of the show’s hosts from different locations across the country.

Chris Packham will present from the New Forest, Gillian Burke from Cornwall and Iolo Williams from Wales.

A statement from the BBC said: “This year Michaela Strachan, who is locked down in South Africa, will be unable to join the team in person.

“However, she will send a message of support to the viewers and the series will revisit some of her favourite Springwatch highlights from past years.”

Packham said the new series of Springwatch will be “like no other”.

He added: “As the country experiences lockdown, the natural world offers solace to so many.

“I’m delighted that through the magic of modern technology the Springwatch team will be able to share the splendour of spring with the nation again this year.

“Broadcasting live from the New Forest, I’m looking forward to showing viewers some of the best British wildlife from my neck of the woods.”

The series will showcase the diversity of wildlife species and habitats in the UK, as well as a number of nature films which were recorded just before the lockdown.

Burke said this spring is “unique” and “one that has presented the whole nation with some really tough challenges”.

She added: “With so many of us stuck indoors, Springwatch will bring the bright energy and colour of a season that is the very symbol of hope and resilience itself.

“I can’t wait to share this spring with everyone.”

PA Media