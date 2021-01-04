Michaela Coel ‘among contenders to replace Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who’

Michaela Coel has been named among the contenders to be the next Doctor Who amid reports over Jodie Whittaker’s future.

Whittaker is to step down from the role at the end of the next series, according to the Daily Mirror.

Here is a look at some of the stars who have been linked with the part.

Jodie Whittaker is reportedly set to step down from the role at the end of the next series (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Whittaker is reportedly set to step down from the role at the end of the next series (Ian West/PA)

– Michaela Coel

Bookmaker Coral has named writer and actress Michaela Coel as the favourite to take over the role from Whittaker, with odds placed at 5/1.

The London-born star is perhaps best known for the hit BBC series I May Destroy You, which she created, co-directed and starred in.

She also created the Bafta-winning comedy Chewing Gum for E4, which was based on her play Chewing Gum Dreams.

Coel, 33, who is also a poet, has starred in the BBC and Netflix thriller Black Earth Rising.

– Richard Ayoade

Ayoade starred in The IT Crowd (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade has also been linked with the role.

The actor, television presenter, filmmaker and comedian is 6/1 to land the part, according to Coral.

The 43-year-old is known for appearing in programmes including The Crystal Maze, Travel Man and Gadget Man.

He has also directed the films Submarine and The Double.

– Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Waller-Bridge had a hit with Fleabag (Matt Crossick/PA)

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been named among the frontrunners for the part.

Waller-Bridge was previously linked with the role prior to Whittaker being announced as the first female Doctor but she dismissed the speculation at the time.

However Waller-Bridge, 35, reportedly said at the time it would be “cool” to play the part.

– Kris Marshall

Kris Marshall has been linked with the job previously (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Media reports have also tipped My Family and Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall for the role.

The actor, 47, was also linked with the job in 2017 after Peter Capaldi left the programme.

– David Harewood

David Harewood previously appeared in Homeland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Homeland actor David Harewood, 55, could also be in the frame to land the part.

Speculation in the media has touted the Birmingham-born star as a potential successor to Whittaker.

– Tom Rosenthal

Tom Rosenthal is one of the stars of Friday Night Dinner (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Friday Night Dinner star Tom Rosenthal, 32, is another actor who has been linked with the lead role in the BBC programme.

He is 14/1 to land the role, according to Coral.

PA Media