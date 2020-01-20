Entertainment

Monday 20 January 2020

Michael Portillo: Railway series is more about life off trains than on them

The former cabinet minister is back on TV with Great Asian Railway Journeys.

Michael Portillo in Great Asian Railway Journeys (BBC/Boundless/Fremantle)
Michael Portillo in Great Asian Railway Journeys (BBC/Boundless/Fremantle)

By Gemma Dunn, PA

Michael Portillo has said his railway TV series are more about life off trains than on them.

The former cabinet minister’s new programme, Great Asian Railway Journeys, looks at colonial history.

Previous shows include Great British Railway Journeys, Great Continental Railway Journeys and Great American Railroad Journeys.

ipanews_f7f3cfd5-08d1-41f4-b624-049d5653c330_embedded3316549
Great Asian Railway Journeys (Michael Portillo with his guide, Peach, in Bangkok (BBC/ Boundless/Fremantle)

Portillo said: “A lot of people, just because of the title, think the programmes are about trains – and they’re not.

“They’re about history and they’re about culture – the train is our vehicle.

“So I say, ‘No, it’s not about being on trains, it’s about getting off trains’. And you need to be constantly moving forwards, so you’ve got new places to get off the train.”

Portillo visits Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the series.

Great Asian Railway journeys starts on BBC Two on Monday January 27.

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top