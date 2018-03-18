Michael McIntyre wakes Andy Murray for Sport Relief

A shirtless Murray, 30, then sat up in bed to play Midnight Gameshow, for a sketch to air on BBC1.

The tennis star, who is continuing his comeback from injury, said: “When I went to sleep, Michael McIntyre was the last person I expected to see at the foot of my bed in the middle of the night.

“Once I got over the initial shock and managed to wake up, I had fun and it is great that it will help to raise money for such a good cause.”