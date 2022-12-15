Michael McIntyre: I was writing a romantic comedy when I met my wife

Michael McIntyre said he was writing a romantic comedy film when he met his now wife Kitty (PA)

Michael McIntyre said he was writing a romantic comedy film when he met his now wife Kitty.

The 46-year-old comedian and presenter said he was “pretending to be a screenwriter” when his sister said she met “the girl” from his movie.

He told The Jonathan Ross Show that his wife “didn’t like” him for a while when they first met through a friend as he wrote the romcom.

Expand Close Michael McIntyre and his wife Kitty, pictured at Wimbledon (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael McIntyre and his wife Kitty, pictured at Wimbledon (PA)

McIntyre said: “I had this main character and he was called Marty instead of Michael – he basically gets the girl in the end and it’s a sweet story.

“In parallel to this my wife was doing a similar thing and was getting into acting. I was sort of pretending to be a screenwriter and she was pretending to be an actress.

“My sister met her through a friend and she said ‘I’ve met the girl from your movie’.

“We had this hilarious meeting where I was pretending to be a really cool writer and she was pretending to be an actress, and we’ve been married for 20 years.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

McIntyre hosts Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, which is returning for the first time since the pandemic, and the game show The Wheel.

McIntyre’s Big Show is recorded in front of a live audience at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

The Bafta award-winning series will see the return of popular segments Send To All, Celebrity Midnight Gameshow, and the Unexpected Star Of The Show, as well as a host of brand new features.

McIntyre said: “We’ve finally brought it back and we’ve finished it. It’s so fun making it after all this time. It’s been great being back with the crowd.”

The Jonathan Ross Show returns on Saturday at 10.05pm, and alongside McIntyre are guests chef Gordon Ramsay, rapper Big Zuu, Starstruck and Britain Get Singing judge Adam Lambert, and actress Minnie Driver.