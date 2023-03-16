Michael Flatley hosts St Patrick’s Day party in Cork to honour Prince Albert

Prince Albert will be at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday with Michael Flatley as Ireland attempt to clinch the Grand Slam and Triple Crown

LORD of the Dance Michael Flatley offered a royal Irish welcome to Prince Albert of Monaco who is staying as a private guest at the dancer's lavish Cork mansion for the St Patrick's weekend.

The 64 year old organised a special tribute dinner for Prince Albert on Thursday evening - and the Monegasque royal will be the dancer's guest at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday as Ireland attempt to clinch the Grand Slam and Triple Crown by beating England in the final match of the Six Nations Championship.

The dancer is a passionate rugby fan and will travel from Cork to Dublin with the royal party by private jet.

He will also throw a special St Patrick's Day party in honour of Prince Albert on Friday.

Both men are good friends.

Mr Flatley spends a large portion of the year at his villa in the hills just outside Monte Carlo and regularly meets Prince Albert on the Monaco social circuit.

He performed with his 'Lord of the Dance' troupe for the late Prince Rainier at the Red Cross Gala Ball in Monaco in 2003 - and later socialised with Prince Albert at the exclusive Jimmy'z Club.

The dancer has also supported numerous artistic and charitable events in Monaco over the years including the Monte Carlo film festival.

Mr Flatley arranged for acclaimed chef, Kevin Thornton, to host the gala dinner on Thursday evening at his €30m Castlehyde House mansion.

The St Patrick's Day party at Castlehyde - for specially invited guests - will have an Irish theme and will also feature a programme of traditional Irish music and entertainment.

It is expected that the dancer will take Prince Albert and the royal party to view one of the St Patrick's Day parades in Cork.

Mr Flatley - who was accorded the Freedom of Cork in 2007 - is also expected to take Prince Albert for a pint in a traditional Dublin pub before travelling to the Aviva Stadium for the crunch rugby game.

Prince Albert's visit came as Mr Flatley continues to recover from surgery ordered last January after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The dancer confirmed the diagnosis over Christmas involved "an aggressive form of cancer" but vowed to beat the disease.

"I'm a fighter - I am not giving up here. I will beat this," he said.

The Chicago-born star confirmed two years ago that he was treated in 2003 for a malignant melanoma.

Mr Flatley has homes in Ireland, the UK, US, France and Barbados - though he spends most of his time near Monaco and in the UK where his entertainment empire is now based.

Over 15 years ago, the star was also treated for a mystery virus which left him feeling exhausted and forced him to cancel the world tour of one of his shows.

The star - whose parents moved to the US from Sligo and Carlow in the 1950s - sprang to prominence by becoming the first ever American to win the World Irish Dance Championships.

He performed with The Chieftains on tour for a number of years before enjoying a global breakthrough with a starring role in 'Riverdance', a smash-hit show which he helped to choreograph in 1993/94.

After leaving 'Riverdance', he scripted his own show 'Lord of the Dance' which, over two and a half decades later, is still touring to sell out audiences worldwide.

A major performance of the show is scheduled for Ireland this summer.

Mr Flatley also designed other smash-hit shows including 'Feet of Flames' and 'Celtic Tiger'.

His dance shows have been performed in more than 60 countries to more than 60 million people.

Estimated gross receipts for the shows worldwide are believed to exceed €1bn.

Last year he released his long-delayed spy thriller film, 'Blackbird', which he described as his homage to the golden era of Hollywood.

He has been hailed as the outstanding dance star of his generation and has performed for world leaders at the G8 summit and at Presidential inaugurations.

The star - who turns 65 years old next July - has also received multiple artistic and cultural awards as well as accolades for his extensive charity work.

Over recent years he has focused his charitable fundraising on groups that work with the homeless and agencies involved in cancer treatment and research.

For his charity work he was honoured at the Red Cross charity ball by the late Prince Rainier.

He was also honoured by the Governor of Nevada for the record box office receipts his long-standing 'Lord of the Dance' residency enjoyed at the Venetian Casino in Las Vegas.

Mr Flatley bought the near derelict Castlehyde estate in Fermoy, Co Cork in 2001 for €3m and lavished over €27m in bringing the picturesque River Blackwater property back to its 18th Century grandeur.

He specifically chose Castlehyde as the venue for his 2006 marriage to his Meath-born wife, Niamh, who is also a dancer.

His renovation of the Fermoy property was hailed as the greatest privately funded restoration in Ireland for decades.