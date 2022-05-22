Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander attend screening of ‘Holy Spider’ during the Cannes Film Festival

Alicia Vikander attends the screening of "Holy Spider" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander attend the screening of "Holy Spider" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festival. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Kerry actor Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander were the latest stars to bring some Hollywood glamour to the red carpet at Cannes today.

The couple were attending the screening of ‘Holy Spider’ during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festival.

The film which has been described as a gripping crime thriller is having its world premier in Cannes.

The famous festival will run until May 28. The event has been back with a bang this year as the red carpet was once again rolled out on the Croisette.

Also among the many stars who have walked the red carpet in recent days were Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton as they attended the premiere of their new film Three Thousand Years of Longing.

The Luther star (49) adorned a midnight blue suit paired with a black bow tie while his co-star Swinton, (61) wore an elegant black gown with a blue embellished neckline.

