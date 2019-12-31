Entertainment

Tuesday 31 December 2019

Michael Barrymore updates fans on injury after pulling out of Dancing On Ice

The TV star, who broke his wrist in a fall, said his cast is due to be removed in two weeks.

Michael Barrymore (Ian West/PA)
By Julia Hunt, PA Entertainment Correspondent

Michael Barrymore has told fans he is “on the mend” after suffering a wrist injury that forced him to pull out of Dancing On Ice.

The veteran entertainer, 67, was due to be a contestant on the ITV show but had to quit after breaking his wrist in a fall.

Barrymore, who said he was “absolutely devastated” at the time, has now shared an update about his condition.

Posting pictures on Instagram of his arm in a cast, he wrote: “On the mend… Cast reinforced today and to be removed in just 2 weeks time.

“Thank you to all the wonderful staff at the NHS; this whole process couldn’t have been easier.

“Happy New Year x MB.”

Barrymore added the hashtags “#dancingonice #xray #brokenbonessuck #nhs #nhsengland #happynewyear #2020 #newyear #newyearseve #newyearseveoutfit.”

Earlier this month, the star appeared at the end of Dancing On Ice’s festive launch programme to say how upset he was that he could not take part.

He said: “I’m absolutely devastated but I wish all the best to the other competitors and I’ll be here on January 5 with them, cheering them on and supporting them.”

Barrymore has been replaced by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya in the ice-skating competition.

Dancing On Ice returns on January 5.

