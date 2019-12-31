Michael Barrymore has told fans he is “on the mend” after suffering a wrist injury that forced him to pull out of Dancing On Ice.

Michael Barrymore updates fans on injury after pulling out of Dancing On Ice

The veteran entertainer, 67, was due to be a contestant on the ITV show but had to quit after breaking his wrist in a fall.

Barrymore, who said he was “absolutely devastated” at the time, has now shared an update about his condition.

Posting pictures on Instagram of his arm in a cast, he wrote: “On the mend… Cast reinforced today and to be removed in just 2 weeks time.

“Thank you to all the wonderful staff at the NHS; this whole process couldn’t have been easier.

“Happy New Year x MB.”

Barrymore added the hashtags “#dancingonice #xray #brokenbonessuck #nhs #nhsengland #happynewyear #2020 #newyear #newyearseve #newyearseveoutfit.”

Earlier this month, the star appeared at the end of Dancing On Ice’s festive launch programme to say how upset he was that he could not take part.

He said: “I’m absolutely devastated but I wish all the best to the other competitors and I’ll be here on January 5 with them, cheering them on and supporting them.”

Barrymore has been replaced by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya in the ice-skating competition.

Dancing On Ice returns on January 5.

PA Media