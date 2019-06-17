Michael Barrymore has said he would like to return to television – but it is not for him to decide.

Michael Barrymore has said he would like to return to television – but it is not for him to decide.

Michael Barrymore: It’s not for me to decide on comeback

The 67-year-old presenter recently appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, where he said he was “100% innocent” over the death of a man found floating in his swimming pool 18 years ago.

Asked if he would like to make a TV comeback, he has now told Good Morning Britain: “Yeah, if it’s the right thing to do. I have never chased my career, even when I needed it years ago.

Terry Lubbock, holding a photograph of his son, Stuart Lubbock (Danny Lawson/PA)

“You just need to sit back and let it happen, just be there in the right place…

“Since Life Stories went out, I feel like it is the right time and the right place, but it is not for me to decide, I can’t give myself work.”

The former star said the reaction to his appearance on Life Stories had been “amazing … overwhelming and humbling”.

Asked what his dream comeback project would be, he said: “If something comes up, maybe (I would) redo Strike It Lucky … just to bed it back in.”

Piers Morgan (Ian West/PA)

Barrymore was one of the best-known TV presenters in the country when Stuart Lubbock’s body was found at his home in Roydon, Essex, in 2001.

Six years later, Barrymore was arrested in connection with the death and he was released without charge.

In 2002, an open verdict was recorded at the inquest into Lubbock’s death.

Barrymore is known for presenting shows including Strike It Lucky, My Kind Of People and My Kind Of Music.

Press Association