Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping

Either Michael Griffiths or Joanna Chimonides will be dumped from Love Island, putting an end to their TV romance.

In Sunday’s episode of the dating programme, the couple were dealt the brutal blow following a public vote and a vote from the other contestants.

Host Caroline Flack told them: “Joanna and Michael, you haven’t been saved by either the public or your fellow islanders, therefore you cannot stay on Love Island as a couple.

“One of you must leave the island.”

Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames were also in line for elimination, but were saved by three of their fellow couples – Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins, Amber Gill and Ovie Soko, and Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

Curtis Pritchard and Francesca Allen, and Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk opted to save Michael and Joanna.

The split will tear apart their romance, which started when Michael’s former partner Amber Gill went to alternate villa Casa Amor earlier in the series.

Michael chose to recouple with newcomer Joanna, leaving Amber heartbroken.

Earlier in the episode, which took place at a beach club away from the villa, Amber told Michael that she still had feelings for him.

She told him she wanted to give him a “bit of food for thought”.

Seeing their conversation, Joanna raised her concern with Michael over the on-going drama surrounding their relationship and his former romance with Amber.

Michael and Joanna’s decision over which one of them will leave the island will be shown in Monday’s episode.

The latest instalment of the show also saw Belle and Anton split in a blazing row, after Anton kissed Anna in a team challenge.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

