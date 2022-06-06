| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Melanie Finn: The villa has been spruced up, but ‘Love Island’ may struggle to romance us again

Love Island 2021 winners Millie and Liam Expand
Contestants from the upcoming season of Love Island. Photo: ITV Expand
Maura Higgins, who finished fourth on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019. Expand
Irish Love Island contestant Dami Hope Expand

Close

Love Island 2021 winners Millie and Liam

Love Island 2021 winners Millie and Liam

Contestants from the upcoming season of Love Island. Photo: ITV

Contestants from the upcoming season of Love Island. Photo: ITV

Maura Higgins, who finished fourth on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019.

Maura Higgins, who finished fourth on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019.

Irish Love Island contestant Dami Hope

Irish Love Island contestant Dami Hope

/

Love Island 2021 winners Millie and Liam

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

THE reality show Love Island returns tonight for its eighth series and, rest assured, it will dominate many of the tabloid headlines for weeks to come.

However, producers of the hit programme may have an uphill battle on their hands when it comes to getting discerning viewers to fall in love with the dating show again.

Most Watched

Privacy