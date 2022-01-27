Melanie C ‘very excited’ to announce autobiography publication date

The book will follow the journey from the singer’s bedroom in north-west England to global recognition (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Melanie C has said she is “very excited” as she announced the publication date of her autobiography Who I Am.

The book by the Spice Girls singer, Melanie Chisholm, will follow the journey from her bedroom in north-west England to global recognition with the group.

It is set to explore personal topics such as the pressures of fame as well as her experiences of bullying and struggles with mental health.

Also known by her persona Sporty Spice, Mel C is the last member of the group to publish her autobiography.

The singer said she had enjoyed reflecting on her “incredible career” and the “huge obstacles” she had overcome.

“It’s taken a long time to feel ready to tell my story,” she said.

“The last few years have given me an opportunity to reflect on the incredible career I’ve had and the huge obstacles I’ve managed to overcome.

“I’ve really enjoyed going back and reminding myself of the wonderful journey life has been so far.

“I’m very excited to share my experiences with you all.”

Who I Am is scheduled for publication on September 15 2022 by Welbeck Publishing Group.

After coming together through a trade paper advert in 1994, the Spice Girls – Melanie C, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell – enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame, becoming internationally known for their message of Girl Power.

Melanie C’s book will detail the incredible highs of becoming one of the world’s most recognisable pop stars, including playing at Wembley, conquering the Brit awards and closing the Olympics.

But she will also share the lows of struggling with her body image and mental health and the difficulties of finding her own identity in a world where everyone knows your name.

Oliver Holden-Rea, editorial director at Welbeck Publishing, said: “Melanie is an icon and an inspiration to so many people; and, given the incredible life she’s led, I would always have wanted to publish her book.

“But hearing her talk about what she’s been through and the message of strength and hope that she wants to convey, it has made me more excited to bring Who I Am to readers and fans everywhere.

“It’s a privilege to help her tell her story to the world”.