Mel B quits Celebrity Juice as show bosses confirm new series

Melanie Brown has quit Celebrity Juice after a year as a team captain.

Her departure comes months after Holly Willoughby left the ITV2 show following a 12-year stint.

The Spice Girl, 45, originally replaced Paddy McGuinness, who in turn replaced Fearne Cotton when she quit after 10 years to pursue other projects.

Show bosses suggested that Brown, known as Scary Spice, would return as a guest in the near future.

They also confirmed a new series of the long-running comedy panel show, starring Keith Lemon, would air in autumn with two new team captains.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “Mel has been a brilliant team captain and we’d like to thank her for all the laughs.

“We have no doubt she’ll be back to banter with Keith as a guest on the show in the near future.

“A brand-new series of Celebrity Juice will be on ITV2 this autumn with two new team captains and a whole host of guests.. watch this space!”

