Meghan Markle’s high school to celebrate ex-pupil’s wedding with tea at 3am

Meghan Markle’s high school will celebrate their former pupil marrying into the British royal family by drinking tea and watching a live screening of the wedding.

Teachers and pupils at Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School in Los Angeles will gather at 3am as Ms Markle, who graduated in 1999, ties the knot with Prince Harry.

Speaking in the school’s grassy courtyard, in the shadow of the Hollywood sign, president of the establishment Maureen Diekmann revealed their plans for the “once in a lifetime” wedding. Teachers and pupils at Meghan Markle's former school in Los Angeles will watch her wedding to Prince Harry live (Victoria Jones/PA) She said: “This Saturday at 3am we have invited the students who wish to come and watch the wedding together in a community, so we have a number of students and quite a few parents and some siblings who are joining us.

“We’ll have some tea and juice and the families will bring a pot luck item to share. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so we’ll just have fun with it and enjoy it and be happy for her and wish her well in her future life with Prince Harry.”

The independent Catholic school, founded in 1906, already boasts famous alumni including supermodel Tyra Banks and actress Mary Tyler Moore while Ms Markle’s smiling graduation picture still adorns one of the walls. Meghan Markle graduated from Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School in 1999 (Tolga Akmen/PA) On Tuesday, the school, based a few blocks from the famous Sunset Boulevard, held another special event to commemorate the wedding, gathering students into the courtyard to celebrate with glasses of lemonade while waving British and American flags.

The bride-to-be’s former teachers give her glowing references, according to Ms Diekmann. She said: “Meghan was a very engaging student. I was not here when she was a student here but the teachers who were here say she was very thoughtful, very open.”

There are currently around 670 girls studying at Immaculate Heart, which was founded by Spanish nuns.

She said: “It’s been exciting for us, we are very proud of our alumnus, Meghan Markle. One of our goals here at Immaculate Heart is to empower women to make a difference in the world and we think she is a perfect example of what we have been able to accomplish. “The students are honoured that they are walking the same halls that she walked and many of the high school girls have seen her United Nations speech, long before this event ever came up. “So they are very happy to be associated with someone who is about to make a huge difference in the world.”

Asked whether she would be happy for Ms Markle to return to the school, Ms Diekmann said: “That would be great. She’s welcome back any time. Her 20th reunion is next year so maybe she can come for that.”

Press Association